New Delhi: India will soon reach vaccination milestone by administering one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, but there are a few districts in some states that are struggling to inoculate a sizeable number of their people. Notably, the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 and then the government decided to expand the inoculation drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.Also Read - As India Set To Reach 100 Crore Vaccine Doses Mark, Here's a Status Check on Top Performing Districts

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99 crore on Tuesday and the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the data shared by the Union Health Ministry said. Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, on the other hand, revealed that only 20 per cent of the total 1.4 billion population is fully inoculated. Besides, the tracker revealed that 51 per cent people are partially inoculated.

Populous states battling to vaccinate people

In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu only 17%-25% of the population are fully vaccinated and more than 70 per cent people are yet to get their first dose, a data shared by The Indian Express showed.

Here is the list bottom of ten districts

Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu – 7.28%

Balrampur, Chhattisgarh – 7.75 %

South 24 Parganas, West Bengal- 11.22%

Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh- 11.81%

Lakhimpur Kheri, UP, 12.21%

Viluppuram, Tamil Nadu- 12.31%

Jalpiguri, West Bengal- 12.52%

Dindigaul, Tamil Nadu- 13.34 %

Badaun, Uttar Pradesh- 14.35%

Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh- 14.36%

States, UTs asked to focus on second Covid vaccine dose coverage

Meanwhile, the Centre has urged states and Union Territories to focus on increasing the coverage of the second dose in light of adequate availability of shots. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan highlighted that the nation is close to administering a billion doses but a sizeable number of beneficiaries have not received their second dose of the Covid vaccine

The states and Union Territories were advised to identify and prioritize districts having low coverage for focused action and explore requirements for mobilization efforts, addressing local challenges, need for additional Covid Vaccination Centres and improving access in rural areas.

COVID-19 Cases on Decline

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 25 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 114 consecutive days now. India logged 13,058 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 231 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,94,373.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,454 with 164 fresh fatalities, while the active cases declined to 1,83,118, the lowest in 227 days. The active cases comprise 0.54 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.14 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.