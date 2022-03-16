New Delhi: The COVID vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -14 years will begin shortly from 9 am on Wednesday. The vaccine that will be administered would be Corbevax, manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad. Corbevax has been included as the third vaccine against COVID-19 and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available. Corbevax will have 2 doses with an interval of 28 days for the 12-14 years cohort.Also Read - Pfizer Asks US to Allow 4th COVID Vaccine Dose for Seniors

The vaccination will be open for all children born on or before March 15, 2010, the government said in its guidelines issued on Tuesday. The Union government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010. i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from March 16, 2022, the health ministry said in a statement. The states and UTs have been advised to ensure that only those who have attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination are vaccinated against Covid-19. Also Read - Vaccine For Children Under 15 From Tomorrow: Here's How to Register

The vaccination drive for this age group will initially take place only at government vaccination centres across India till Biological E announces the price of its vaccine for the private sector. “For now, it will be available only at government vaccination facilities,” a central government official said. “Once the company (Biological E) notifies its rate for private hospitals, as was done by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, then private hospitals can also procure and its vaccine will also be available at private Covid vaccination centres.” Also Read - India Witnesses Dip In Covid Positivity Rate, Massive Decline in Deaths | Key Takeaways From Health Ministry's Briefing

The registration for vaccinating the children will open at 9am on March 16. It can be done through self-registration in an existing account of a family member on the government’s CoWIN portal, or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, the guidelines said. It can also be done through on-site registration by the vaccinator.