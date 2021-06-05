New Delhi: The head of India’s COVID-19 task force, NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul has said that a decision on vaccinating children was being “continuously examined” to ensure that whenever the rollout happens for children, all in the age group are covered at the same time. Dr Paul’s comments come in the backdrop of the government’s talks with foreign vaccine manufacturers, especially Pfizer, to raise the demands and speed up the country’s inoculation process. Also Read - As Unlock Process Begins in States, These Mistakes Must Be Avoided to Invite Another COVID Wave

Asked about the government’s plans to procure Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine for the 12-18 years age group against coronavirus, Dr Paul said that the demand is huge. “On the issue of which vaccine to be used for children, please remember child cohort is not a small cohort. My rough analysis is that if it is between 18-12 years, it itself is around 13-14 crore. This means we need 25-26 crore doses. We cannot have some children getting and others not getting it,” he noted. Also Read - No Death Reported in Those Re-Infected with COVID After Inoculation, Says AIIMS Study

At the same time, the NITI Aayog member said that India is readying its own vaccines for children as Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s vaccine are already being tested for the under-18 age group. “Yes, currently vaccine ‘A’ (Pfizer) is suitable…but once you have to take a decision, we have to keep in mind who we are trying to cover….I can assure you that this is continuously being examined,” Dr Paul said. Also Read - International Flights: India Announces Fresh Vande Bharat Flights to Israel, Singapore And Other Countries | Full List Here

On granting Indian vaccina makers indemnity, DR VK Paul said there has been no such decision, underlining that such decisions are to be taken “in the interest of nation and people”. He said the issue has come up in the context of foreign companies, specifically Pfizer, and that the government is engaging with the US pharma major and others making such a demand.

“In principle, they (foreign manufacturers) expect indemnity to be given. This is what they have said has been the case all over the world. We have also checked with other countries and the World Health Organization.

“On the issue of indemnity for local manufacturers who have done such a great patriotic service, the government has a watch but there is no decision. These decisions are to be taken in totality in the interest of the nation and in the interest of people,” Paul said.