Bengaluru: Several menstruating women in the vaccinations centre of north Karnataka were denied Covid-19 shots on the pretext of post-covid-19 vaccination complications. If reports are to be believed, health workers in Raichur, Belagavi and Bidar districts told women to wait for their periods to end as taking a jab might lead to heavier bleeding and fatigue. Also Read - Covaxin Phase 3 Trial Analysis Conclude: Vaccine 77.8% Effective Against Covid, 65.2% Against Delta Variant

Speaking to Times of India, Activist Vidhya Patil asserted that some health workers asked menstruating women to come back for the jab after 5 days post the completion of their monthly cycle. However, Raichur deputy commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar assserted that women are being vaccinated in the district as the government has not issued any such direction. Also Read - Vaccination In Mumbai: BMC Releases List of Centres Administering Covishield Between 9 AM to 5 PM Today | Check Here

Earlier, several women had raised concerns over taking the Covid-19 vaccine during periods after post claiming that women should not take the Covid-19 vaccine five days before and after their menstrual cycle was widely circulated on social media. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: At 738, India Reports Lowest Single-day Covid-19 Deaths in Nearly 3 Months

However, this rumour was quashed by the government stating that women can take Covid-19 vaccines during their periods without any worries.

Terming the post fake, the government’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted, “Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take Covid19 Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don’t fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1.”

#Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take #COVID19Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don't fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1. Registration starts on April 28 on https://t.co/61Oox5pH7x pic.twitter.com/JMxoxnEFsy — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 24, 2021

Besides, doctors and health experts had also issued several advisories dismissing myths and misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. Notably, vaccination in India has been opened for all above 18 years of age from May 1.