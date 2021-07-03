Bengaluru: Several menstruating women in the vaccinations centre of north Karnataka were denied Covid-19 shots on the pretext of post-covid-19 vaccination complications. If reports are to be believed, health workers in Raichur, Belagavi and Bidar districts told women to wait for their periods to end as taking a jab might lead to heavier bleeding and fatigue. Also Read - Covaxin Phase 3 Trial Analysis Conclude: Vaccine 77.8% Effective Against Covid, 65.2% Against Delta Variant
Speaking to Times of India, Activist Vidhya Patil asserted that some health workers asked menstruating women to come back for the jab after 5 days post the completion of their monthly cycle. However, Raichur deputy commissioner R Venkatesh Kumar assserted that women are being vaccinated in the district as the government has not issued any such direction.
Earlier, several women had raised concerns over taking the Covid-19 vaccine during periods after post claiming that women should not take the Covid-19 vaccine five days before and after their menstrual cycle was widely circulated on social media.
However, this rumour was quashed by the government stating that women can take Covid-19 vaccines during their periods without any worries.
Terming the post fake, the government’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted, “Fake post circulating on social media claims that women should not take Covid19 Vaccine 5 days before and after their menstrual cycle. Don’t fall for rumours! All people above 18 should get vaccinated after May 1.”
Besides, doctors and health experts had also issued several advisories dismissing myths and misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. Notably, vaccination in India has been opened for all above 18 years of age from May 1.