New Delhi: AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday said the COVID vaccine booster doses can be given after 1 year depending on how the other two doses protect against the virus in terms of hospitalisation and death.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Guleria said that the COVID booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine might become necessary sometime next year. He also talked about vaccines for kids and said he was confident vaccines for kids – something other countries, like the United States, has recommended – would be rolled out soon.

Dr Guleria said he does not have a definite answer on the timeline for boosters. "We can't decide to give booster shots based on antibodies. It has to be based on time – i.e., how long has it been since you got the second dose. Normally after a year we can start looking at booster shots," he said.

However, he said it needs more data on booster does. He added that in the UK, increased cases are being seen but not increased hospitalisation or deaths. “The UK started vaccination in December (a month before India) and if we’re not seeing greater hospitalisation then that means doses given in December seem to be holding out… if we keep that in mind we are still in a safe zone. But if the virus mutates (this decreases immunity) then sooner or later boosters must happen,” Dr Guleria explained.

Saying that talks are going on about the booster doses, Dr Guleria said sometime next year is when experts will look at boosters. “We will first focus on more vulnerable sections – those with comorbidities and the elderly because they are at greater risk of severe Covid,” Dr Guleria said.

Apart from Dr Guleria, the possibility of boosters next year was also suggested by Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla, who earlier said he can wait for a year or so before considering boosters.

Notably, Dr VK Paul had last week said that the final call on vaccinating children would be taken based on availability of vaccines and potential eligibility.