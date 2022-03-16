New Delhi: The vaccine drive for children in the age group of 12 and 14 years started on Wednesday at all government Covid vaccination centres. Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax is the only jab that is being used for the beneficiaries in this age group. Issuing guidelines on the same, the Centre had on Tuesday said two doses of Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 age group at an interval of 28 days.Also Read - After China, Now South Korea Faces Severe Covid Outbreak; Records 4,00,000 New Infections

Giving details, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan earlier had said that the online registration for vaccination will start at 9 AM. The states and UTs have also been advised to ensure that only those who have attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination are vaccinated against the virus. Also Read - Vaccination for 12-15 Age Group, Precaution Dose for People Above 60 yrs Begins

The Centre had also said that the vaccinators and vaccination teams need to be trained to ensure that for the 12-14 years age group, there is no mixing of vaccines. Also Read - Maharashtra To Begin Vaccinating Kids in 12-14 Years Age Group From Tomorrow | Details Here

Notably, India started its vaccination drive in January last year with healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above having co-morbidities being the first ones to receive the jab. According to data shared by the Union health ministry, so far 1.80 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country.

Here’s how to register for vaccine drive for kids in 12-14 years age group