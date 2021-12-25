New Delhi: In a major announcement on vaccination for children against COVID-19 amid the Omicron threat, PM Modi said inoculation of those in the age of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022. PM Modi said this in his address to nation on Saturday night.Also Read - India to Open Vaccination for 15-18 Years, Booster Dose for Frontline Workers: PM Modi

PM’s announcement came soon after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on Saturday. Also Read - Amid Omicron Scare, Delhi Achieves 100% First Dose Coverage

The Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the CDSCO on October 12 after deliberating Bharat Biotech’s EUA application had recommended granting emergency use approval to Covaxin for use in the 12-18 years age group with certain conditions. Also Read - First Look: PM Modi Launches Project Banas Dairy Sankul In Varanasi Worth Rs. 870 Crores | Must Watch

“The recommendations of the SEC were evaluated by another experts committee after which DCGI had sought additional data from the firm,” a source said. The DCGI gave its approval Friday, the source said.