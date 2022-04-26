New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday granted emergency use authorization to three vaccines— Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Cadila’s Zycov-D, and Biological E Limited’s Corbevax for children between the age of 5-12 years, 6-12 years and above 12 respectively. For the unversed, the country started inoculating children in the 12-14 age group against Covid on March 16. “If children are safe, the country is safe. It makes me really happy to announce that from March 16, children in (the) 12-14 age group can get vaccinated against Covid,” health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had tweeted, announcing the government’s decision to expand COVID-19 vaccination for 12-13 years and 13-14 years.Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine For Kids: Covaxin Gets DCGI Approval For Emergency Use in Children Between 6 to 12 Years

COVAXIN For Kids Aged 6-12

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on gave the emergency use nod to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years. The DCGI has directed Bharat Biotech to submit the safety data, including the data on the adverse events, with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months. Later, the vaccine maker will have to submit the data monthly for up to 5 months. Earlier last year, the DCGI had granted Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin for the age group of 12 to 18 years.

Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D For 12+

Similarly, the world’s first DNA-plasmid-based vaccine ZyCoV-D has received emergency-use authorisation from the DCGI for use in adolescents 12 years old and above. DNA-Plasmid-based ZyCoV-D will be a three-dose vaccine and is to be administered intradermally through a needle-free injection system (NFIS). It can be stored at two to four degrees Celsius and does not require cold chains, making transportation to the remotest parts of the country easy.

The vaccine candidate has been supported by the National Biopharma Mission (NBM) under the aegis of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a PSU under the Department of Biotechnology.

Corbevax Jab Children Aged 5-12

Meanwhile, Biological E Limited, Corbevax vaccine has received emergency use authorisation for children between the age of 5-12 years. Corbevax is India’s first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) Protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. The DCGI had earlier approved Corbevax for restricted use in an emergency situation in adults on December 28.

The Corbevax vaccine is administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and presented as 0.5 ml (single dose) and 5 ml (10 doses) vial pack.

India’s Vaccination Drive