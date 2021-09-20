New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that India will resume export of vaccines against Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) under the government’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative from next month. “Under ‘Vaccine Maitri, we will help the world and contribute to COVAX in the fourth quarter. India will be resuming export of vaccines under Vaccine Maitri in order to fulfil the commitment of India towards COVAX, in line with our motto Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.Also Read - BJP Booth Level Leader's Vaccination Certificate Shows He Was Given 5 Doses of Covid Vaccine, Scheduled for 6th; Probe Ordered

" The surplus supply of vaccines will be used to fulfil our commitment towards the world for the collective fight against Covid-19," he added. To recall, India had India exported 66.4 million till April end this year.

About the expected production in the coming months, the Health Minister said, "We expect to get more than 30 crores doses of COVID vaccine next month. The production will go up as Biological E & other companies are bringing their vaccines into the market."