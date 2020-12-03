Coronavirus Latest News: At a time when the coronavirus cases are rising in the country despite taking many efforts, the Central government has called an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation. As per updates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting and will interact with floor leaders of various parties from both houses of parliament. Also Read - Next Round of Talks With Farmers on Dec 5, Govt Says Looking Into Concerns Regarding Weakening of Mandis

According to reports, floor leaders of all parties from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will attend the meeting on Friday from 10.30 AM onwards. Notably, the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is coordinating the meeting.

Notably, this will be the second all-party meeting called by PM Modi to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic. The first meeting was held on April 20 amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Apart from members from various parties, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will attend the meeting.

As per updates, the Central government will brief the parliamentarians about various steps it has taken to deal with the pandemic and may also touch upon the advances being made in vaccine development and distribution.

The floor leaders of different parties include Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’ Brien of the Trinamool Congress, Midhun Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy of the YSR Congress among others.

Notably, PM Modi on November 24 held another meeting with chief ministers of 8 states to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country.

Prior to this, PM Modi has held multiple meetings with chief ministers, laying special emphasis on states with high COVID-19 caseload, to review the situation there and offer suggestions.

PM Modi had on Monday held a virtual meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine. He also visited pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune on Saturday to review coronavirus vaccine development work there.