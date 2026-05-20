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Vada pav, misal pav, and bhaji pav to get more expensive in Mumbai as bread prices spike by Rs 5 per loaf, check new rates here

Vada pav, misal pav, and bhaji pav to get more expensive in Mumbai as bread prices spike by Rs 5 per loaf, check new rates here

Consumers have expressed concern that the latest price hike will put additional financial pressure on the average Mumbaikar, who is already dealing with rising living costs.

Vada Pav price hike

New Delhi: In a significant development that will have a direct impact on common people in Mumbai, the prices of several bread varieties have been increased by up to Rs 5 per loaf. It is important to note that this is the second major inflationary blow for Mumbaikars after the recent increase in milk prices. Office-goers, labourers, and students who heavily rely on affordable snacks such as vada pav, misal pav, bhaji pav, and sandwiches will face the direct impact.

Several major bread manufacturers implemented revised prices from May 16 onward, according to an ABP report. The hike applies to popular categories including sandwich bread, whole wheat bread and multigrain bread. In some areas, the price of brown bread has reportedly increased from Rs 45 to Rs 50.

Also Read: Big setback for consumers as Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India from THIS date

As per the bakery owners, the spike in the production costs forced the price increase. They cited higher expenses related to plastic packaging, transportation, imported raw materials and the weakening rupee as major reasons behind the increase.

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It is important to note that vada pav, misal pav, bhaji pav, and sandwiches are some of the most preferred food items of millions of Mumbaikars. Consumers have expressed concern that the latest price hike will put additional financial pressure on the average Mumbaikar, who is already dealing with rising living costs.

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