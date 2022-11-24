Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Congress’s Jignesh Mevani Defeat BJP Again in Vadgam?

Gujarat Polls, Vadgam Constituency Seat: Vadgam is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is part of Banaskantha district, numbered as 11-Vadgam.

Updated: November 24, 2022 2:15 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Congress's Jignesh Mevani Defeat BJP Again in Vadgam?
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Gujarat Polls, Vadgam Constituency Seat: Vadgam is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is part of Banaskantha district, numbered as 11-Vadgam. Vadgam Assembly constituency falls under the Patan Lok sabha constituency.

Also Read:

In 2017, Jigneshkumar Natvarlal Mevani of the Independent won the seat by defeating Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 19696 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji won from Patan Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 193879 votes by defeating Jagdish Thakor of the Indian National Congress.

Gujarat is set to go to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in the remaining 93 seats on December 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Important Dates (Phase1)

  •    Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 5th November, 2022 (Saturday)
  •    Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday)
  •    Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 15th November, 2022 (Tuesday)
  •    Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date of Poll : 1st December, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
  •    Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Important Dates (Phase2)

  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)
  • Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)
  • Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)
  • Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Vadgam

  • Sundhiya Kalpeshkumar Rameshbhai(All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen)
  • Solanki Rajanikant Hirabhai(Bahujan Samaj Party)
  • Jignesh Mevani(Indian National Congress)
  • Dalpatbhai Dahyabhai Bhatiya(Aam Aadmi Party)
  • Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela(Bharatiya Janata Party)

VADGAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Jigneshkumar Natvarlal MevaniINDWinner95,49750.79%19,696
Chakravarti Vijaykumar HarkhabhaiBJPRunner Up75,80140.32%
None Of The AboveNone of the Above3rd4,2552.26%
Makwana Narendrakumar PujabhaiIND4th3,7111.97%
Ashvinbhai Dolatbhai ParmarIND5th3,1751.69%
Jadav Pushpaben RajeshbhaiBSP6th1,2630.67%
Chauhan Ganeshbhai LavjibhaiIND7th1,1210.60%
Vansola Nileshkumar PravinbhaiBahujan Mukti Party8th1,1190.60%
Shekhaliya Vikrambhai DahyabhaiIND9th1,0380.55%
Solanki Tarunchandra PremjibhaiGujarat Jan Chetna P10th5480.29%
Bhatiya Arvindkumar KhemabhaiNavin Bharat Nirman11th4780.25%

VADGAM ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2012)

Candidate’s NamePartyLevelVotesVote Rate %Margin
Manilal Jethabhai VaghelaINCWinner90,3750.00%21,839
Vaghela Fakirbhai RaghabhaiBJPRunner Up68,5360.00%

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 24, 2022 2:05 PM IST

Updated Date: November 24, 2022 2:15 PM IST