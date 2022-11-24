Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Will Congress’s Jignesh Mevani Defeat BJP Again in Vadgam?

Gujarat Polls, Vadgam Constituency Seat: Vadgam is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is part of Banaskantha district, numbered as 11-Vadgam. Vadgam Assembly constituency falls under the Patan Lok sabha constituency.

In 2017, Jigneshkumar Natvarlal Mevani of the Independent won the seat by defeating Chakravarti Vijaykumar Harkhabhai of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 19696 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dabhi Bharatsinhji Shankarji won from Patan Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 193879 votes by defeating Jagdish Thakor of the Indian National Congress.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Important dates

Important Dates (Phase1)

Last Date of Nominations : 14th November, 2022 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Important Dates (Phase2)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification : 10th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Last Date of Nominations : 17th November, 2022 (Thursday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations : 18th November, 2022 (Friday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures : 21st November, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Poll : 5th December, 2022 (Monday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: List of candidates For Vadgam

Sundhiya Kalpeshkumar Rameshbhai(All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen)

Solanki Rajanikant Hirabhai(Bahujan Samaj Party)

Jignesh Mevani(Indian National Congress)

Dalpatbhai Dahyabhai Bhatiya(Aam Aadmi Party)

Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela(Bharatiya Janata Party)