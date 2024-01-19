Home

Vadodara Boat Capsize: CCTV Shows Students Of New Sunrise School Lining Up Outside Harni Lake Before Tragedy; WATCH

According to reports, the students and the teachers from New Sunrise School in Panigate arrived at the lake around 4.30 p.m. for a picnic and boarded a boat that became overloaded.

Vadodara: As many as 16 school children and teachers were drowned as boat capsized in Harni Lake, located on the outskirts of Vadodara on Thursday. The tragic accident occurred while the group of 27 students along with their teachers, was on a picnic. Now, visual from the morning of the tragedy when the students of New Sunrise School were queuing for the boat ride is going viral.

VIDEO | CCTV footage shows the students of New Sunrise School in Vadodara lining up outside the Harni lake zone, which ended in a boat tragedy. pic.twitter.com/a3dERq2atK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

Preliminary reports suggest that the students and some teachers arrived at the lake around 4.30 p.m. for a picnic and boarded a boat that became overloaded.

Vadodara MP Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt has assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible. The MP also stated that the rescued students have been transported to various hospitals.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the children who perished in the accident as he described the incident as “extremely heartbreaking”. He said that the rescue operation for the students and teachers on board was in full swing and assured immediate relief and treatment would be provided to the victims.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement, expressed sorrow over the loss of lives due to the accident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for the injured to recover quickly. It was announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

