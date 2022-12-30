Vadodara: Gujarat Police Issues Strict Security Guidelines To Be Followed On New Year’s Eve. See Deets Here

In alignment with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Vadodara in Gujarat too has taken strict measures to ensure security of the citizens ahead of New Year 2023 celebrations.

Vadodara: Ahead of New Year celebrations, besides year-end party plans, security and safety measures have also been put in place in major cities across the country to avoid any untoward incidents. In alignment with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Vadodara in Gujarat too has taken strict measures to ensure security of the citizens.

Gujarat police has issued advisory in reference to the restrictions enforced for the day of New Year’s Eve.

Vadodara, Gujarat | Survey done on all big farmhouses. Random checking of vehicles to be done. Loud music not allowed after 10pm. I appeal to all to maintain law & order and abstain from alcohol: Rohan Anand, SP Rural, on security measures taken ahead of New Year pic.twitter.com/oeLIlIjC0r — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

Besides putting a check on loud music after 10pm, there is also an appeal to all citizens to maintain law and order and abstain from alcohol in the city, said Rohan Anand, SP Rural, Vadodara.

He said that survey on all big farmhouses has been done and on the day of New Year’s Eve 2023, random checking of vehicles will also be done.

Vadodara, Gujarat | Checking to be done at 53 Naka points. ‘No Parking’ & ‘No Entry’ zones declared in some places. Breath analyzer&NDPS kits to be used for sampling. Action to be taken against people found harassing women: DCP City on security measures taken ahead of New Year pic.twitter.com/oJTyubeg23 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

DCP, Vadodara said that there will be 53 Naka points in the city and specific entry and exit points established in some places. Breath analyzers & NDPS kits will be used for sampling if someone is suspicious of being drunk. Action will be taken against people found harassing women.