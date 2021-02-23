Vadodara: Counting of votes for Vadodara Municipal Corporation is underway and the BJP has taken an early lead on 10 seats. Counting of votes also began for all six municipal corporations, voting for which were concluded on February 21. The urban seats in Vadodara are considered as BJP strongholds but seeing the trends in Punjab where the farmers’ protest issue hit BJP badly, all eyes would be on today’s result. The result in Vadodara would also be significant for Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The Congress on the other hand is also confident of a good show. Also Read - Surat Municipal Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading on 8 Seats, Congress Trailing

The Vadodara Mahanagar Seva Sadan or Vadodara Municipal Corporation or VMC, established in July 1950 under the Bombay Provincial Corporation Act, 1949, is responsible for the civic infrastructure and administration of the city of Vadodara.