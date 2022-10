Vadodara: At least 4 people were killed and several others injured in a bus-truck collision on Vadodara’s Kapurai Bridge national highway on Tuesday. According to the reports, the incident took place when the luxury bus was trying to overtake the truck on the highway.

The injured were rushed to Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara. The bus was going from Bhilwara in Rajasthan to Mumbai,

04 died, 15 injured in a collision between a bus and a truck. The bus was going from Bhilwara, #Rajasthan to #Mumbai, collided with the truck while trying to overtake. pic.twitter.com/m7YaHFGJDz — Our Vadodara (@ourvadodara) October 18, 2022

