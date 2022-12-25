Heading For Vaishno Devi For New Year? Check Latest Rules For Pilgrims Amid COVID Surge

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday reviewed security and operational preparedness to pre-empt any such untoward incident.

Vaishno Devi: Many pilgrims flock to the famous sanctum of Vaishno Devi to mark their new year. It is one of the peak seasons when the temple witnesses a heavy footfall. In order to avoid the stampede that claimed dozen of lives on New Year last year at the cave, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday reviewed security and operational preparedness to pre-empt any such incident

He held a meeting with cadre of SMVDSB and security agencies to review Risk Management Strategies and to determine the broad approach regarding preparedness for safe pilgrimage.

Rules For Vaishno Devi Pilgrims

Radio-frequency identification (RFID) cards will be issued to every pilgrim. (RFID)-based yatra registration cards have been started with the focus to enhance not only the security but also ensure real-time tracking of pilgrims on the track en-route Bhawan for better regulation of the pilgrims in accordance with the holding capacity of the trek and the shrine area (Bhawan)

Yatries registered through Online mode can collect RFID yatra access card before commencement of yatra from Yatra Registration Counter (YRC) established at Katra (Bus Stand, Railway Station, Niharika Complex, Counter No.02, Serli Helipad) and Vaishnavi Dham Jammu & Jammu Airport.

Only the pilgrims who are either carrying a valid and verifiable Final Certificate Report of COVID-19 Vaccination or carrying a valid and verifiable RT-PCR COVID-19 Negative Report taken within 72 hours of arrival time will be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage.

security agencies not to allow any pilgrims without a valid RFID card

those pilgrims registered under RFID not returning their card after completion of Yatra shall be charged a fine of ₹100/- as deterrence.

Shrine Board has made wearing of face masks mandatory for every pilgrim attending the Atka Arti and in the darshan queue.

There will be separate entry and exit for Bhawan area

CCTV camera will be installed at several checkpoints

In the meeting, PS Ranpise, IG, CRPF highlighted major challenges for the deployed security forces in coming days for managing the expected influx of pilgrims on New Year. He briefed that additional forces as per request shall be deployed in and around Katra and on the track enroute Bhawan in coordination with other security agencies to ensure fool-proof security and effective Yatra management.