New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti awarded the first prize for water conservation management to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in the category of best institution, resident welfare association and religious organisation for successful campus usage.

The award was announced during the two-day 2nd National Water Awards prize distribution ceremony organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on November 11 and 12 . Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, while the awards were given by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State Rattan Lal Kataria.

During the ceremony, Shekhawat said, "The winners have shown from their actions that anything can be achieved if one is ready to make efforts."

The award was received virtually by Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. Accepting the award, Kumar thanked the ministry for recognising the Shrine Board’s work in regards to water conservation management.

However, this is not the first such award the board has won, earlier in 2019, the Shrine Board received the ‘Best Swachh Iconic Place’ award under the initiative of the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission. Even in 2017, it got the ‘Special Swachh Iconic Place’ award under Swachhta Hi Seva campaign of the Government of India.