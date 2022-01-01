Vaishno Devi Stampede Latest Update: The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Saturday issued a statement hours after the incident, and said the stampede at the temple that killed 12 people happened due to a scuffle between two groups of pilgrims. The Shrine Board, however, emphasized that only 35,000 pilgrims were allowed to proceed for the yatra against the normal capacity of 50,000 in view of the pandemic. On the other hand, a three-member panel has been set up to probe the incident which will submit its report to the Jammu and Kashmir government within a week.Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Strikes Kashmir, Tremors Felt Across Valley

The Shrine Board said Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of the Board, was informed about the stampede at 3 AM and he has been continuously monitoring the situation since then.

Normal capacity at 50,000: The National Green Tribunal has capped the normal capacity of Yatra per day to 50000. Pertinently, keeping in view the COVID-19 Pandemic, 35000 pilgrims were allowed to proceed for yatra on 31st December 2021 and for 1st Jan. 2022, SMVDSB said in a detailed statement on the tragic incident.

The statement said the Board as well as the Reasi District Administration promptly shifted the injured pilgrims immediately to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Kakryal, after providing first aid at Medical Unit Bhawan, for specialized treatment.

Panel formed to probe matter: In the meantime, a panel headed by the principal secretary (home) has been constituted by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha following the stampede at the shrine. In an order issued this evening on behalf of the J&K government, General Administration Department Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the high-level panel has been constituted to ascertain the reasons behind the tragic incident.

“The Committee shall examine in detail the causes/reasons behind the incident (stampede) and point out the lapses and fix the responsibility thereof,” the order said.

Report in one week: It said the committee would submit its report within a week’s time to the government and also suggest appropriate standard operating procedures and measures for preventing the recurrence of such incidents in future.

It must be noted that at least 12 people died and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees in the early hours of Saturday.

Details about stampede: As per updates, the stampede happened at around 2.30 AM near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine located atop the Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

In the wake of the stampede, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Nityanand Rai to take stock of the situation.

(With inputs from PTI)