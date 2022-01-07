Vaishno Devi Yatra guidelines: Amid the rising surge in covid cases across the country, states and union territories are imposing restrictins in public and religious places to take control of the virus spread. Following which a strict curfew was imposed on people visiting Mata Vaishno Devi. From now, devotees will not be allowed to go beyond darshani deori of the holy temple between 9 pm and 6 am. All the travel registration counters will remain shut during this period.Also Read - Now, Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Slips to be Issued Only Through Shrine Board's Website, Mobile App

India registered 1,17,100 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, 28.8% higher than the previous day. It brought the total caseload to 3,52,26,386. The last time India crossed the 1-lakh mark in daily cases was on June 6, 2021. Also Read - Kumbh Mela To Vaishno Devi: List of Major Stampedes at Temples, Other Religious Gatherings in India

The top five states registering the maximum cases are Maharashtra with 36,265 cases, followed by West Bengal with 15,421 cases, Delhi with 15,097 cases, Tamil Nadu with 6,983 cases and Karnataka with 5,031 cases. Also Read - Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Visits Vaishno Devi On New Year, Gaurav Khanna Says 'I Also Wanted To Go'

Landslide at new track to Vaishno Devi

A minor landslide was reported on the new track to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall. After the incident, the authorities stopped the pilgrimage (yatra) to the holy shrine.

Most parts of the Kashmir valley and high-altitude areas in the Jammu region, including the Jawahar Tunnel, recorded moderate snowfall on Wednesday. In the plains, including Jammu city and Vaishno Devi base camp Katra, intermittent rainfall continued since Tuesday. The officials said despite inclement weather, 18,000 pilgrims visited the cave shrine during the day.

Vaishno Devi Stampede

Twelve people were killed and 15 others injured as hundreds of thousands of pilgrims rushed to offer prayers on the first day of 2022 leading to a stampede.

According to the police, the stampede occurred after an altercation between some boys among the pilgrims. However, the witnesses alleged mismanagement on part of the shrine board. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted a three-member panel to investigate the incident.