New Delhi: The Vaishno Devi yatra was set to resume from August 16. But with reports coming in, at least 11 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 at Bhawan in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district. This may affect the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage as it may not resume from the the aforementioned date.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had decided to open religious premises and places of worship from August 16 but extended other standard operating procedures for COVID-19 containment till August 31.

"Major decision by J&K Government. All religious places and places of worship to open in Jammu & Kashmir from August 16, 2020. Religious processions and large religious gatherings remain strictly prohibited," government spokesperson Rohit Kansal had said in a tweet.

Issuing guidelines for Vaishno Devi yatra, it had said that a maximum of 500 pilgrims per day would be permitted within the ceiling in a graded manner from outside J&K.

The administration had also declared all districts of Kashmir except Bandipora as red zones while Ramban is the only district in Jammu division to be included in this category.

Doda and Kishtwar districts were placed in green zones while rest of the seven districts in Jammu region and Bandipora district had been categorised as orange zones.

The government had asked the people to follow the SOPs for respective zones or face penal action in case of any violation.

Red zones are the ones with a large number of coronavirus cases while the orange zones have lesser positive cases. A green zone is one that has not reported any COVID-19 positive case in 28 days.

