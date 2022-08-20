Katra: Heavy rainfall and flash floods caused a temporary suspension of the Vaishno Devi yatra in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. However, the situation was brought under control and the pilgrimage resumed on Saturday. According to officials, heavy rains lashed Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the revered shrine, for several hours on Friday evening, prompting the authorities to suspend the yatra as a precautionary measure till 5 am on Saturday.Also Read - Massive Fire Engulfs Vaishno Devi's Trikuta Hills, Yatra Continues Through Traditional Track

Thousands of pilgrims were present at the shrine when it started raining heavily and continued till midnight, the official said, adding, the Himkoti (battery car) track was accordingly suspended. Also Read - Vaishno Devi Yatra Latest Update: 1,281-Metre Long Ropeway From Katra to Ardhkuwari Soon

#WATCH | J&K: Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in Reasi district pic.twitter.com/NhgxNjbV9x — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board also released a statement confirming that the upward movement of pilgrims was temporarily stopped from Katra. “In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi has been stopped from Katra. Priority given to pilgrims coming downwards,” the shrine board informed. Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg said the situation was under control and there was no report of any casualty or damage.

Earlier in July, a cloudburst struck the holy cave area of Amarnath which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the ‘Nallah’, adjoining the holy cave, following which the route to Amarnath was damaged, it the yatra was on halt for some time. Four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force were also deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine.