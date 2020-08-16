New Delhi: The Vaishno Devi shrine in the Trikuta Hills of Jammu and Kashmir opens its doors to the pilgrims from Sunday, after remaining suspended for nearly five months. The yatra was suspended on March 18. Only 2,000 visitors will be allowed per day. Out of these 2,000 visitors, 1,900 would be from J&K and the remaining 100 from outside. Also Read - Lockdown Extension News: Complete Shutdown Announced in This State Till August 31

Recently, there was a spell of cloud whether the yatra could begin from today or not after 11 people of Bhawan, including some of the priests, tested COVID-19 positive. However, the authorities decided to go ahead with the decision of resuming the yatra.

No crowd will be allowed at the registration counter. People who have registered online will be allowed.

The pilgrims will be required to install the Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones. Wearing face masks and face cover is mandatory and they will have to undergo thermal scanning at yatra entry points.

Children below 10 years, pregnant women, persons with comorbidities and those above 60 years have been advised to avoid the pilgrimage.

COVID negative report of the pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir and also from the red zone districts of the Union Territory will be checked at the helipad and yatra entry points at Darshani Deodi, Banganga, Katra.

Booking and sitting of pilgrims in Atka Aarti area and Shradha Suman Vishesh Pooja will not be allowed.

Cloakrooms will be allowed to open but blanket stores will remain closed, initially.