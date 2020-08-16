New Delhi: On the second death anniversary of India’s former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute at Sadaiv Atal — the memorial of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: With 86-minute Address, PM Modi Delivers His Third Longest I-Day Speech

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress, PM Modi tweeted.

“Atal ji was known as the best and most popular Prime Minister of India. He was a real Bharat Ratna, who worked & lived for Bharat,” tweeted Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

“My humble tributes to the former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his Punya Tithi today. He will be forever remembered for his good governance, bringing the connectivity revolution in India and implementing transformative reforms for accelerating growth,” he wrote.

अटल जी के प्रधानमंत्री कार्यकाल में देश ने पहली बार सुशासन को चरितार्थ होते देखा। जहां एक ओर उन्होंने सर्व शिक्षा अभियान, पीएम ग्राम सड़क योजना, राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग विकास परियोजना जैसे विकासशील कार्य किए तो वहीं दूसरी ओर पोखरण परीक्षण व करगिल विजय से मजबूत भारत की नींव रखी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2020

Vajpayee’s daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika were also present at the memorial today.