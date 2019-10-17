Mumbai: Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar drew a comparison between the late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi. Vajpayee, Pawar said, usually took care that his decisions would not attract bitterness while Modi is effective and ruthless when it comes to executing a programme, he added.

“Vajpayee was a well-cultured gentleman. Modi is an effective person when it comes to executing a programme. Modi has the ability to implement a decision ruthlessly once it is taken,” Pawar said.

Pawar went on to say Modi is different from Vajpayee as far as the result-oriented work is concerned.

“Vajpayee saheb, while taking any step, would usually take care that there was no bitterness, people had more respect for him. But as far as result-oriented work is concerned, Modi is perhaps different from him,” he said.

The NCP leader also hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying “he is not perceived as a result-oriented and effective chief minister”. He added that Fadnavis did not take any initiative to resolve problems faced by farmers and industries in Maharashtra.

Stating that the “entire farming community in Maharashtra is restless, disappointed and angry”, Pawar pinned the blame for the agrarian crisis on the BJP-led regime.

Emphasising on his point, he said that Industrial units in the state have shut down on a big scale, leading to job losses. The ones that are working, many are working in only one shift and not three as in the past, he said further.

“The state leadership has to take the initiative and find solutions when such a situation looms large. I don’t see the contribution of the present chief minister on that front,” Pawar said.

Pawar said that when Fadnavis is reminded of farmers’ suicide, then he points fingers towards the previous Congress-NCP government. He went on to ask the Chief Minister why he didn’t resolve these issues being at the helm of power for the past five years.

“You (Fadnavis) have been in power for the past five years. Why didn’t you resolve these issues all this while,” he said.