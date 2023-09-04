Home

Valarmathi, The Voice Of Chandrayaan-3 Countdown, Passes Away

Valarmathi lent her voice on countdowns for rocket launches and spacecrafts in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

The Voice Of Chandrayaan-3 Countdown faded away. | Photo: Twitter

Sriharikota: Weeks after witnessing the historic success of Chandrayaan-3 and lending her voice to its unforgettable countdown, which sent shivers down the spines of every Indian, Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Valarmathi passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday. She lent her voice to countdowns for rocket launches and spacecraft at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. Sadly, the countdown for the country’s third lunar mission marked her final contribution. Notably, Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

India, a nation of 1.4 billion individuals, where the voices of a select few endure in the collective memory for all time. This exclusive group encompasses celebrities, politicians, sports figures, and even scientists. The launches of ISRO rockets stand out as iconic moments that unite the entire nation, with millions across the country tuning in to their television screens or devices to witness the live broadcast of these missions.

On August 23rd, Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM), comprising the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, successfully made contact with the lunar surface, marking a significant achievement as the fourth country to accomplish this remarkable feat. Furthermore, this historic landing positioned India as the first nation to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s sole natural satellite.

The Pragyan rover is equipped with two crucial instruments: the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS). Currently, these instruments, responsible for transmitting data back to Earth via the lander, have been temporarily deactivated.

Both the Pragyan rover and the Vikram lander have been collaborating diligently to collect invaluable scientific data. The APXS and LIBS payloads have been specifically engineered to meticulously analyze the elemental and mineralogical composition of lunar soil and rocks.

However, it’s crucial to note that the fate of the Pragyan rover is uncertain. Should it fail to awaken successfully, it will remain on the Moon indefinitely, serving as India’s enduring lunar ambassador.

Meanwhile, India has successfully launched its ambitious solar mission – Aditya-L1 on September 2. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed on Sunday that the country’s first solar mission is in good health and operating as expected. “The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km. The next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 Hrs. IST”, ISRO posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Historic Liftoff

India’s inaugural solar mission, Aditya-L1, was launched successfully from Sriharikota on Saturday. The ISRO announced that Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory designed for studying the sun. After a journey covering approximately 15 lakh kilometers from Earth, spanning 125 days, the spacecraft will be positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrange point L1, which is considered the closest point to the sun.

