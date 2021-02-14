New Delhi: Mumbai police on the occasion of Valentine’s Day posted a short video on micro-blogging Twitter, highlighting the importance of social distancing. “All we need is love, a mask, and six feet of distance this #ValentinesDay!” reads the caption by the police department. The small video in the post features two silhouettes wearing masks and keeping a distance from each other. Several hearts and words like ‘Distance makes the love grow stronger’ pop up as the distance between the two figures increases. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains: Restrictions For Commuters Likely to Continue as City Witnesses Rise in COVID Cases After Resumption of Suburban Services

How Netizens Reacted?

Soon after the police shared the video, it garnered more than 2.8k views and several likes. Netizens also took to Twitter adn shared their reaction. One of the users wrote,”This valentine, Mumbai Police has friendzoned you”.

Check some of the tweets here: