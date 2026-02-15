Home

Valentine’s Day murder: Couple found dead in car in Noida, murder or suicide – Case remains a mystery

A couple’s bodies were found inside a parked car in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The deceased were identified as Sumit and Rekha. Both the man and the woman were found with gunshot wounds to their heads in a Tata Altroz near Noida Sector 39.

Valentine’s Day Murder: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh where a 32-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found dead inside a car parked in Noida’s Sector 107 area on Valentine’s Day. The vehicle was locked from inside. According to police, the control room received a call about a suspiciously parked car near Dadri Road, close to Pillar No. 84. Upon reaching, the police team found a man and woman’s bodies inside the car with bullet wounds.

Pistol Recovered

Police recovered a pistol from the man’s hand. Cops initiated an investigation with suspicion that the case may be a suicide. However, prima facie probe suggested that the man shot the woman inside the car and then shot himself.

The deceased were later identified as Sumit, who was the resident of Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, and Rekha, a resident of Noida’s Salarpur in Sector 10. The forensic team visited the scene and collected the evidence.

Police sent the bodies for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police said law and order in the area remained normal. Further legal proceedings are under way, and investigators are probing all possible angles, including the relationship between the deceased and the events leading up to the incident.

Cartridges were also found in the car.

Family Alleged Murder

According to the family of the deceased man, they alleged that both may have been murdered. The family members claimed that they faced caste-based threats. The couple were facing taunts from the deceased woman’s family. it was also alleged that the man’s family received threatening calls from international numbers.

“The couple had been in a relationship for over a decade and their families were aware of it,” a cousin of Sumit said.

A relative of the deceased stated that the man and the woman had been together for over 12 years. The deceased woman attended several family functions at the man’s house, PTI reported.

Police are investigating the case from all angles.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

