Vallabhnagar, Dhariawad Assembly Bypoll results LIVE: The Congress party has taken early leads in both Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats that went to polls on October 30. The counting began at 8 AM at the Mohanlal Sukhadia University Campus of Udaipur district headquarters for Vallabhnagar and Government Senior Secondary School, Neemuch Naka, Pratapgarh district headquarters for Dhariawad.

The elections were necessitated after the demise of Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Vallabhnagar and the BJP's Gautamlal Meena from Dhariyawad.

Vallabhnagar, Dhariawad Assembly Bypoll results | Here are the LIVE Updates:-

10:15 AM: In Vallabhnagar, a total of 1,186 postal ballots were issued in the categories of absentee voters above 80 years, absentee disabled voters, service voters and polling staff, out of which 1,049 postal ballots were received.