Pune: A 45-year-old woman has registered a case against unidentified staff members of an international airline after valuables worth over Rs 1.40 lakh allegedly went missing from her luggage, police said on Wednesday. The woman had recently flown to Mumbai from San Francisco, US.

"After landing in Mumbai, she travelled to Pune. Some staff members of the airline later brought her two bags to her Pune address. After delivering, they left. "Upon opening the bags, the woman found valuables such as new garments, gift items, perfumes, toys, handbags and chocolates were missing," said an officer of Yerawada police station. She has filed a case of 'criminal breach of trust' under IPC section 406 against the airline staffers and further probe is on in the matter.

(With PTI inputs)