Vamika Kohli Viral Photo With ‘Daddy’ Virat Kohli, Fans Gush Over Cuteness; Ask ‘Where’s Akaay?’

A photo of 'new daddy' Virat Kohli has been going viral, with his daughter Vamika Kohli. The father-daughter are enjoying a breakfast together in London. See photo..

Virat Kohli with Vamika Kohli

New Delhi: Celebrated Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress-wife Anushka Sharma have been in the news, for the good news they shared recently. The star couple, in a post on social media, shared that they have been blessed with a son on February 15, who they have named ‘Akaay’. Anushka and Virat have been very strict about the no-photo policy they have followed for their daughter and are now following for their younger one. It is very rare that fans are able to catch a glimpse of Virat and Anushka’s daughter, Vamika Kohli. However, ‘Virushka’ fans are in for a treat as a photo of ‘daddy’ Virat and daughter Vamika has been going viral on social media..

Vamika Kohli New Photo With ‘Daddy’ Virat Goes Viral

As mentioned earlier, a photo of Vamika Kohli, daughter of Virat Kohli and Anushka Kohli has been going viral on social media. The photo, which is being shared by fans on twitter and other social media platforms, has a little heart emoji on Vamika’s face, to respect the request of her parents, of not letting the face show on social media.

Virat Kohli with his daughter Vamika at London. – Cutest picture of the Day! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8mgyhRu8gn — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 26, 2024

Fans Gush Over Cuteness, Ask ‘Where’s Anushka And Akaay?’

The admirers of the cricketer and actress couple have been gushing over this cute photograph of Virat and Vamika; the father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying a meal together. However, a few fans have asked about the ‘new mummy’ Anushka Sharma and the couple’s younger child, Akaay in the comment section. While the cricketer is in a black sweatshirt and beanie and is doing something on his phone, Vamika is in a blue and white striped sweater with her hair done up in a cute ponytail; she is busy eating her meal.

Akaay Kohli Fan Accounts On Instagram

Minutes after celebrated cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma announced the birth of their second son who they have named ‘Akaay’, fans started celebrating this good news. Apart from flooding the comment section of the star couple, several fans also immediately started making instagram accounts in the name of ‘Akaay’. While some people joked about the thousands of accounts in Akaay Kohli’s name, many expressed concern over the fake accounts.

The netizens are absolutely amused at the increasing number of accounts in the name of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s son. These accounts are resharing the post by the star couple with messages or captions like “Thank You Dad Virat Kohli & Mom Anushka Sharma For Giving Me Birth” and “Thanks papa”. Quite a few social media accounts have also been sending text messages rather DMs on Instagram, to the people, asking for money, etc.

