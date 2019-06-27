Srinagar: Eleven students of a computer coaching institute died and six others were injured on Thursday when their minibus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

The vehicle fell into the gorge near Peer Ki Gali on Mughal Road while it was carrying students from the Poonch-based institute, a police official told mediapersons.

He said 11 students, nine of them female, died in the accident while six others were injured. The injured were moved to a Shopian hospital, police said.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

In a condolence message, the Governor also conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls, an official spokesman said.

The Governor has also directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to those injured in the accident and wished a speedy recovery to them, he added.