Home

News

India

With No Coaching Classes, Vandana Singh Cracks UPSC, Bags Air 8

With No Coaching Classes, Vandana Singh Cracks UPSC, Bags Air 8

In this success story, we will delve into the journey of one such family and the remarkable story of IAS Vandana Singh Chauhan.

IAS Vandana Singh Chauhan is the DM of Uttarakhand's Almora district.

Success Story: UPSC exam is considered by many as one of the toughest exams in the country, and every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for it with the goal of cracking it and becoming an IAS officer. They join prestigious coaching institutes and dedicate hours to their studies to fulfil their dreams. However, there are some bright minds who managed to crack the tough civil service exam without joining any coaching institutes or seeking anyone’s help; instead, they believe in themselves and their abilities.

Trending Now

In recent years, girls have been raising the bar of success in the UPSC exam and emerging as top scorers. Defying all odds, these girls achieve their dreams even without the much-needed support from their families. In this success story, we will delve into the journey of one such family and the remarkable story of IAS Vandana Singh Chauhan.

The Struggle And A Dream

Vandana Singh Chauhan hails from a very humble family and was born and raised in Nasrullagarh, a small village in the state of Haryana, where her family still resides. Her family holds conservative views on girls’ education and initially did not support her pursuit of education. However, her father, Mahipal Singh Chauhan, went against several village norms and took her to Kanya Gurukul near Moradabad to ensure she could complete her education. This bold move resulted in opposition from Vandana’s grandfather, uncle, and other family members. Nevertheless, inspired by her father’s kind gesture, Vandana became determined to become an IAS officer in the future.

After completing her intermediate studies, Vandana was admitted to LLB at Agra’s BR Ambedkar University. Despite the lack of support from her family, she persevered and continued her education, opting to stay at home during her graduation years. To access her law books, Vandana would either order them online or send her brother to get them for her during that period.

UPSC Journey

After graduating, Vandana embarked on her journey to prepare for the UPSC civil services exam. Due to her family’s financial constraints, she couldn’t enrol in a coaching program outside the city, so she started her rigorous preparation at home. Determined to succeed, Vandana dedicated 12 to 14 hours daily to studying for the UPSC, receiving no assistance from anyone in her family except for her brother.

Hitting The Bull’s Eye

In 2012, Vandana achieved remarkable success on her first attempt, securing an All India Rank of 8 in the UPSC, which she had taken in Hindi Medium. Her achievement became a beacon of motivation for millions of village girls who faced similar challenges in accessing education through English medium schools.

Presently, Vandana holds the esteemed position of District Manager (DM) in Uttarakhand’s Almora district. Her appointment was celebrated with a guard of honour at the collectorate last year, acknowledging her exceptional capabilities. Vandana is hailed as one of the most dynamic officials our nation has ever witnessed, known for her prompt decision-making and no-delay policy.

Our team of reporters, writers, and editors is committed to bringing you news, analyses, and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, and more.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES