Vande Bharat Big Update: Indian Railways changes timings for THESE two trains from Sept 2; Check new departure details

Indian Railways has revised the timings of two Vande Bharat Express trains operating on routes connecting Varanasi with Ranchi and Deoghar.

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Passengers travelling on two Vande Bharat Express services from Varanasi will have to take note of a change in departure timings from September 2. Indian Railways has revised the schedules of the Varanasi-Ranchi and Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express trains. Travellers have been advised to check the updated timings before reaching the station to avoid missing their trains.

Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat timing changed

The first change applies to the Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express, which runs as train numbers 20888 and 20887.

The train operates six days a week, except Tuesday, and covers around 536 km between Varanasi and Ranchi. The journey takes approximately 7 hours and 50 minutes.

From September 2, train number 20888 will leave Varanasi at 3:55 pm, instead of its earlier departure time of 4:05 pm.

This means passengers boarding the train at Varanasi will need to reach the station at least a little earlier than before. According to the revised schedule, there will be no change in the train’s timings at stations after Varanasi.

The train stops at several major stations, including Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Road, Parasnath, Bokaro Steel City and Muri.

Passengers can travel in either the AC Chair Car or Executive Chair Car.

Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat also to leave earlier

The departure time of the Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express (train number 22500) has also been advanced by 10 minutes.

From September 2, the train will depart from Varanasi at 6:10 am, instead of 6:20 am.

Railways said there will be no changes to its scheduled timings at stations beyond Varanasi.

Passengers advised to check timings

The 10-minute change may appear small, but passengers arriving at the station based on the old timetable could miss their train. Travellers using either of the two services from Varanasi should therefore check their tickets and the latest railway schedule before leaving for the station.

The revised departure times will come into effect from September 2.