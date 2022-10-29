New Delhi: A Vande Bharat Express train travelling from Mumbai to Gandhinagar collided into a cattle near near Atul station in Gujarat. “The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train rammed into cattle near Atul station in Gujarat,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.Also Read - Winter To Set In These States From November 6, Days Would Be Colder
No operational damage has been caused, the official said. This is the third time newly launched Vande Bharat Express met with accident after colliding into a cow.
Vande Bharat Express Train Accident In Gujarat
Also Read - Gujarat Police Merit List Of Sub Inspector Recruitment Released, 1382 Candidates Will Get Jobs
- No passenger of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train, which met with an accident on Saturday, has been injured.
- Officials confirmed that no operational damaged was caused by the accident.
- The accident took place when the Vande Bharat Express train was travelling to Gandhinagar in Gujarat from Maharashtra’s Mumbai.
- This is the third time Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train suffered cattle hit since its inaugural on September 30.