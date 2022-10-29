New Delhi: A Vande Bharat Express train travelling from Mumbai to Gandhinagar collided into a cattle near near Atul station in Gujarat. “The Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express train rammed into cattle near Atul station in Gujarat,” an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.Also Read - Winter To Set In These States From November 6, Days Would Be Colder

No operational damage has been caused, the official said. This is the third time newly launched Vande Bharat Express met with accident after colliding into a cow.

Vande Bharat Express Train Accident In Gujarat