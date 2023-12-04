Home

Vande Bharat Express Zooms Into Coastal Karnataka: PM Modi To Flag Off Inaugural Run This Month-End

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is likely to flag off the region's first such train between Mangaluru Central and Madgaon by the end of December, according to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Mangaluru: The Vande Bharat Express, India’s fastest train, is set to launch in Karnataka soon. The train will run between Mangaluru Central and Madgaon, connecting the two coastal cities in just three hours. The train is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of this month. The launch of the Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka is a major boost for the state’s tourism and economy, as per a report by Swarajya.

“The coastal strip between Mangaluru and Goa holds significant importance in the southern part of the country. The region is known for its scenic beauty, rich heritage and vibrant cultural traditions. The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express will enhance connectivity and boost economic and tourist activities, thereby helping the growth of trade and business activities in the regions,” Kateel was quoted saying in the report.

“The introduction of a dedicated train service can help reduce traffic congestion on the road network. Further, it will align with the government’s vision of expanding railway connectivity and fostering economic development across the country,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is likely to flag off the region’s first such train between Mangaluru Central and Madgaon by the end of December, according to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

This comes after Kateel’s persistent efforts. Back in September, he met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting the lack of Vande Bharat services in coastal Karnataka. His advocacy paid off, as the region is now set to experience the speed and comfort of this modern train.

The train will be equipped with modern facilities, including comfortable seats, Wi-Fi, and a dining car. It will also be equipped with a number of safety features, making it one of the safest trains in India. The launch of the Vande Bharat Express in Karnataka is a significant development for the state. It will provide a much-needed boost to connectivity and tourism in the region.

