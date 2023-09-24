Home

Vande Bharat Express: Tamil Nadu Gets Its Second Inter-city Train | Check Routes, Timings, Stoppages Here

The travel time between Chennai and Tirunelveli is expected to cut to less than eight hours from the current 11 to 12 hours on regular express trains.

Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express. The second Tamil Nadu Vande Bharat is the first such train to connect the southern parts with the state capital. According to the Southern Railway, the train will run six days a week– except Tuesday, and will cover the 653-km distance in 7.50 hours.

The service is expected to give a boost to tourism in the Tirunelveli-Madurai sector and help professionals, including businessmen.

From Tirunelveli, it will leave daily at 6 am, while the train will depart from Chennai at 2.50 pm towards the southern city. The stoppages are Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli and Villupuram junctions, besides Tambaram, before arriving at Chennai Egmore.

Tirunelveli –Chennai Vande Bharat Express timings

The eight-car Vande Bharat daily train will start from Tirunelveli at 6 a.m., arriving in Chennai at 1.50 p.m.

For the return journey, the train is scheduled to depart from Chennai at 2.50 p.m. and reach Tirunelveli at 10.40 p.m.

Travel time

The travel time between Chennai and Tirunelveli is expected to come down to less than eight hours from the current 11 to 12 hours on regular express trains.

Speed and Stoppages

The Vande Bharat Express train is expected to cover a distance of 652 km in both directions within 7 hours and 50 minutes.

The average speed of Vande Bharat Express train is 83.30 kmph,

Stoppages:

Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Villupuram, and Tambaram.

This train will run on all days except Tuesdays.

Chennai- Tirunelveli Vande Bharat fare

According to authorities Rs 1,620 including GST has been fixed for travel on ordinary AC coaches, while Rs 3,025 to travel on first class AC coaches. The above fare includes catering charges of 300 rupees for ordinary AC passengers and 370 rupees for executive-seat car passengers.

The first intra-state Vande Bharat service was flagged off by the Prime Minister in April this year, and it runs between the western industrial city of Coimbatore and Chennai, covering about 500 km in 5.50 hours.

