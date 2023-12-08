Vande Bharat Express Enters North Bihar; To Connect Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Samastipur And Muzaffarpur To New Delhi

The route for the Vande Bharat Express train from Sitamarhi to Delhi has been finalized. The train will depart from Sitamarhi at 8:30 AM in the morning. The train will stop at Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, and Patna before reaching Delhi, the report said.

After the passengers expressed concern, PRO, Pune Railway Division, said “We will look into this & investigate into the incident.”

Vande Bharat Express: The dream of the people of North Bihar to travel by Vande Bharat Express is about to come true. The proposal for the same has been sent by the DRM of Samastipur. The General Manager of East Central Railway, Anil Kumar Khandelwal, will now approve it. After getting approval from the Railway Board, the Vande Bharat train will run from Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, and Patliputra Station to New Delhi, as per a report carried by Dainik Jagran.

Trending Now

This is a great news for the people of North Bihar, as it will provide them with a comfortable and fast mode of transportation to the national capital. The Vande Bharat Express is a state-of-the-art train that is known for its speed, safety, and comfort. It has a top speed of 160 kmph and can cover the distance between Sitamarhi and New Delhi in just 12 hours.

You may like to read

Vande Bharat Express: North Bihar To Delhi (Timetable)

The route for the Vande Bharat Express train from Sitamarhi to Delhi has been finalized. The train will depart from Sitamarhi at 8:30 AM in the morning. The train will stop at Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, and Patna before reaching Delhi, the report said.

The introduction of Vande Bharat Express from Sitamarhi to Delhi will be a major boon for the people of North Bihar. The train will cover the distance between the two cities in just six hours, significantly reducing the current travel time of 22–24 hours.

Sitamarhi Gets Vande Bharat Express: Significance

This will make it much easier for people from North Bihar to travel to Delhi for business, education, and leisure. It will also be a boon for tourism in the region, as it will make it more convenient for tourists to visit Sitamarhi and other nearby tourist destinations. Sitamarhi is a major religious center and is home to the birthplace of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama. The city is also a major pilgrimage destination for Hindus from all over the world.

India To Have 4,500 Vande Bharat Trains by 2047

India is set for a massive expansion of its railway system, with plans to have 4,500 Vande Bharat trains running across the country by 2047. This ambitious goal was announced by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also revealed plans for India’s first high-speed bullet train by 2026-27 and the opening of the second airport in Navi Mumbai by the end of 2024.

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Mangaluru and Goa, Marking Karnataka’s Fourth Such Service

The launch of the Mangaluru-Goa Vande Bharat Express is a significant development, as it will not originate from Bengaluru, the state capital. This initiative underscores Karnataka’s commitment to extending high-speed rail connectivity to all corners of the state, fostering equitable development, and enhancing regional connectivity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.