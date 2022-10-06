Vande Bharat Express Latest News Today: The Vande Bharat Express running between Mumbai Central to Gurajat’s Gandhinagar met with an accident on Thursday after a herd of buffaloes came on the railway line at around 11.15 AM between Vatva station to Maninagar station on Thursday. Giving details, Western Railway said the accident damaged the front part of the engine. However, no injury or loss of life reported so far.Also Read - Indian Railways Reduces Travel Time of New Vande Bharat Express From Tomorrow. Check New Timings

The incident happened as 3-4 buffaloes suddenly came on the way of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express, damaging the nose made up of FRP. However, no functional part of the train got damaged in the incident.

Vande Bharat Express running b/w Mumbai Central to Gurajat's Gandhinagar met with an accident after a herd of buffaloes came on the railway line at around 11.15am b/w Vatva station to Maninagar. The accident damaged the front part of the engine: Western Railway Sr PRO, JK Jayant pic.twitter.com/OLOMgEv10G — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022



If reports are to be believed, 3-4 buffalos were killed in the incident. The Vande Bharat Express train moved slowly just after removing carcasses (within 8 minutes) and reached Gandhinagar station on time.

To avoid such accidents in the future, the railways trying to counsel nearby villagers not to leave cattle nearby track.