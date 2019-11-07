New Delhi: Indian Railways has given catering facility on an optional basis in the semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express. According to this policy, in order to avail this facility, passengers pay Rs 364 and Rs 415 for Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC) respectively. Those opting not to use this facility are charged less for their ticket.

Now, for the convenience of passengers, Railways has fixed different charges in case they want to opt for only a portion of the catering facility during their journey and not the facility as a whole.

As per this policy, following are the charges (including GST at 5%) for availing only a portion of the catering facility:

Tea/Coffee/Beverages: Rs 15 (both for EC and CC)

Breakfast with morning tea: Rs 155 for EC, Rs 122 for CC

Lunch/Dinner: Rs 244 for EC, Rs 222 for CC

Evening tea with snacks: Rs 105 for EC, Rs 66 for CC

On the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, the fare for CC is Rs 1,630. While Rs 1,120 is the base fare, Rs 40 is the reservation charge. Rs 45 and Rs 61 is superfast and GST charge respectively. The catering charge, meanwhile, is Rs 364, as mentioned above.

The EC fare for the same journey, on the other hand, is Rs 3,015, which includes Rs 2337 and Rs 60 as base fare and reservation charge respectively. Rs 75 and Rs 124 is superfast and GST charge respectively, while that for catering is Rs 415.

The Vande Bharat Express was launched on February 15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and began its commercial run between New Delhi and Varanasi, which is also the Lok Sabha constituency of the Prime Minister, on February 17. The New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 3.