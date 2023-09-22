Home

Vande Bharat Express To Soon Connect Patna And Howrah; Check Route Details Here

The Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will be the second Vande Bharat train for Bihar, after the Patna-Ranchi service, which began on June 27, 2023.

The Vande Bharat Express, India's semi-high-speed train, will soon connect Patna and Howrah. Check out the route details, timings, fares, and other information here.

Patna: On Sunday, September 24, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off nine Vande Bharat Express trains virtually. This will include two more Vande Bharat trains for the state of West Bengal. PM Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat train service between the Patna-Howrah and Ranchi-Howrah routes through video conferencing. The new rakes for the Patna-Howrah and Ranchi-Howrah routes will have 25 additional features.

The Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will travel 531 kilometers in 6 hours and 30 minutes, with two stops along the way. The Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will be the second Vande Bharat train for Bihar, after the Patna-Ranchi service, which began on June 27, 2023. The Indian Railways has already begun preparing for the semi-high-speed train operations on the Patna-Howrah route by strengthening the tracks on the Patna-Jhajha-Asansol-Burdwan-Howrah main line.

Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: Route Details

The Patna-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will operate during the day and will stop at Jasidih (Deoghar in Jharkhand) and Asansol (West Bengal) on its 535-kilometer journey.

It is expected to run at a speed of 90 to 110 kilometers per hour and will cover the distance in 6 hours and 30 minutes, which is significantly faster than other trains on the route, which typically take 8 to 10 hours.

The Janshatabdi Express is currently the fastest train on the Patna-Howrah route, taking 7 hours and 55 minutes to complete the journey after stopping at 14 railway stations.

Hyderabad To Get Three More Trains: Details

The Indian Railways is planning to launch over 10 Vande Bharat trains across the country, and the routes for the three trains in Hyderabad are likely to be:

Kacheguda-Yeshwantpur (Bengaluru) Secunderabad-Pune, and Secunderabad-Nagpur. Vijayawada-Chennai via Tirupati, as per a report in the Indian Express.

Vande Bharat Express trains: All Route Details

There are currently over 25 Vande Bharat Express trains running across India, covering 50 routes (25 up and 25 down). Four of these trains are in the Northern Zone, three in the Southern and Central Zones, two in the Western, West Central, and North Western Railway Zones, and one in each of the South East Central, Eastern, East Coast, South Central, South Eastern, Northeast Frontier, East Central, South Western, and North Eastern Railway Zones.

The first Vande Bharat Express train was launched on February 15, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It runs between New Delhi and Varanasi and was manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. The train is a symbol of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and showcases the country’s engineering prowess.

