Vande Bharat Express To Connect Patna To Katihar and Kishanganj; Route Details Here

The highly anticipated Vande Bharat Express will soon be operational on this route, bringing significant benefits to residents of the Seemanchal region, including Kishanganj and Katihar.

Vande Bharat Express: Get ready for a smoother and faster journey between Patna and New Jalpaiguri! Indian Railways has announced the launch of a new Vande Bharat Express train on this route, bringing much-awaited relief to passengers from Kishanganj, Katihar, and nearby areas. The highly anticipated Vande Bharat Express will soon be operational on this route, bringing significant benefits to residents of the Seemanchal region, including Kishanganj and Katihar, as per a report in Prabhat Khabar.

This express train will significantly reduce travel time compared to existing services.

Patna to Kishanganj: 5.5 to 6 hours

5.5 to 6 hours Patna to New Jalpaiguri: 7 hours

Vande Bharat Express: Patna – New Jalpaiguri Tentative Timetable

This train will operate on a six-day schedule, running every day except Tuesdays. It will have stops only at Kishanganj and Katihar, making it a convenient option for residents of Araria, Purnia, Katihar, and Kishanganj districts.

Station Patna – New Jalpaiguri New Jalpaiguri – Patna Departure 3:00 PM 6:00 AM Kishanganj 7:30 PM 7:00 AM Katihar 8:50 PM 8:30 AM Arrival 10:00 PM 1:00 PM Travel Time 7 Hours 7 Hours Benefits Of Vande Bharat Express For Seemanchal Region: Improved connectivity: The Vande Bharat Express will provide a direct and convenient connection between key cities, enhancing accessibility for residents of Kishanganj, Katihar, and surrounding areas.

The Vande Bharat Express will provide a direct and convenient connection between key cities, enhancing accessibility for residents of Kishanganj, Katihar, and surrounding areas. Boosted tourism: Easier access to Patna and New Jalpaiguri is expected to attract more tourists to the Seemanchal region, promoting local businesses and cultural exchange.

Easier access to Patna and New Jalpaiguri is expected to attract more tourists to the Seemanchal region, promoting local businesses and cultural exchange. Enhanced economic opportunities: Improved connectivity can facilitate trade and business, opening up new economic opportunities for the region.

