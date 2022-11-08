Vande Bharat Express Reports 4th Accident: Woman Dies After Being Hit By Train In Gujarat

In the last one month, the train has suffered damage on three occasions due to collision with cattle on the tracks.

On October 6, the front panel of Vande Bharat Express train was damaged when it hit a herd of four buffaloes between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations.

Vande Bharat Express Accident Latest Update: The Vande Bharat Express train reported another accident on Tuesday when a 54-year-old woman died after being hit by the train near Anand in Gujarat. In the last one month, the train has suffered damage on three occasions due to collision with cattle on the tracks.

Giving details, Railway Police said the victim, identified as Beatrice Archibald Peter, was crossing the track near Anand railway station when the accident took place at 4.37 PM. Peter, a resident of Ahmedabad, was reportedly visiting a relative at Anand, he said.

The accident happened when the train was on its way from Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai Central. Notably, the train does not halt at Anand railway station.

In September this year, Prime Minister Narendra had flagged off the inaugural run of the train from Gandhinagar Capital station.

On October 6, its front panel was damaged when it hit a herd of four buffaloes between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations. The next day (October 7), the train hit a cow near Anand. In another incident, the train hit a bull near Atul railway station in Gujarat.

The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed train is the third under the Vande Bharat series.