New Delhi: Vande Bharat Express, the premium train of Indian Railways, is all set to get upgraded features as the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), which manufactures its coaches, has published the tender for supply of electrical equipment and other items.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that the ICF had received an order from the government to manufacture 44 Trainsets of 16 coaches each.

At present only two Trainsets are in operation. The 44 new ones were ordered after it was discovered that the current Trainsets consume more power than the global standards.

The new units, which will be manufactured after ensuring that they meet the recommendations suggested by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), will be able to go from 0-160 kmph in just 140 seconds, thus saving 20% journey time. Additionally, these will have improved features like higher acceleration/deceleration as well as a reduction in turnaround time.

The new Vande Bharat Trainsets, as per the Ministry of Railways’ statement, will have distributed powering and work on 25,000 Volt single-phase 50 Hz overhead electrical (OHE) system.

All coaches in Trainsets will be Chair Car (CC) type for day travel and have features like, among other things, coach displays, speakers, side destination boards, luggage racks with reading lamps, direct lighting (for passengers), diffused lighting (for luggage racks), continuous LED fixtures, GPS antenna in all coaches, mobile/laptop charging sockets, CCTVs, emergency talkback units etc.

Additionally, the train, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, will have fire safety as per EN45545HL2, as well as improved electrical protection. The Trainset will also have explosion-proof, lightweight lithium-iron-phosphate batteries specified to provide back up for a duration of three hours, state of the art aluminium body roof-mounted packaged unit (RMPU) type air-conditioning units with thermal comfort based Microprocessor controller.

There are two Vande Bharat trains in operation currently. The one launched by PM Modi runs between New Delhi and Varanasi, while the second, flagged by Home Minister Amit Shah in October, connects the national capital with Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.