Vande Bharat Express Suffers Damage After Stones Pelted On Train In Chhattisgarh

This is not the first time that the Vande Bharat train has been attacked. Earlier also it suffered damage due to stone pelting and incidents involving cattle on different routes.

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat train, also known as Train 18, is in the news yet again after it suffered damage when some thugs pelted stones at it at Dadhapara in Chhattisgarh. The glass windows of the train were damaged as a result of stone pelting. According to reports, the incident occurred while the train was passing through the Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh. At least nine windows of five coaches suffered damage though no injuries have been reported, said a Patrika report. It is suggested that the RPF has started an investigation into the incident.

Vande Bharat train was targeted on January 11 near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. On January 3, two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were pelted on two coaches near the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling while on January 2 it was attacked on the route connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

On October 6, 2022, the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express collided with a herd of cattle in which four buffaloes were killed due to which its engine was damaged. The very next day, i.e., October 7 it hit a cow in between Kanjari and Anand stations in Gujarat as a result of which it suffered damage to the nose panel.

A Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat train suffered another setback on October 8, 2022, when one of the wheels of the train got jammed. Fortunately, the ground staff detected the fault and alerted the railway operators in time. The train was cruising at the speed of 100km per hour at the snag was detected.

On Saturday, February 4, a video went viral that reportedly showed the “bad quality” food being served on the Vande Bharat train.

