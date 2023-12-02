Home

Vande Bharat Express To Connect Lucknow And Patna; Check Expected Route Details Here

With the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express on the Lucknow-Patna route and the potential launch of the Lucknow-Dehradun route, travelers can look forward to an enhanced travel experience, marked by speed, comfort, and technological advancements.

Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express: The much-awaited Vande Bharat Express train is all set to make its debut on the Lucknow-Patna route, promising a faster, more comfortable, and technologically advanced travel experience. This semi-high-speed train, known for its sleek design and plush interiors, will cover the distance between the two cities via Sultanpur, significantly reducing travel time, as per a report by Dainik Jagran.

Patna-Luckhnow Vande Bharat Express: Route Details

The route survey for the Vande Bharat Express has been successfully completed by the Northern Railway Lucknow Division, paving the way for its launch. While the official dates are yet to be announced, the Railway Board has already allotted the rake manufacturing of the Lucknow-Patna Vande Bharat Express to the Rail Coach Factory, indicating that the train’s introduction is imminent.

Embark on a journey from Lucknow to Patna via Sultanpur and Varanasi aboard the Vande Bharat Express, a train with the potential to operate during the morning hours. The final timetable will be determined based on an assessment of existing train schedules on that route, as stated by a senior railway official.

The excitement surrounding the Vande Bharat Express extends to the potential launch of another route from Lucknow to Dehradun. The survey for this route was conducted a month ago by the Lucknow and Moradabad divisions of Northern Railway, raising hopes for a convenient and hassle-free travel option between the two cities.

