Vande Bharat Express To Get Ramps, Making It More Inclusive For Passengers With Disabilities; Check All Features Here

Vande Bharat Express recent update: Indian Railways is making a major move to improve accessibility for wheelchair users and senior citizens by introducing specialized ramps inside trains. The new ramps have been successfully tested at Chennai railway station and have been praised by passengers who need assistance. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the deployment of these ramps will commence shortly, starting with Vande Bharat trains, and will eventually extend to all other trains, as per a report carried by PTI.

Vande Bharat Ramp Facility: All Features Here

The ramps are designed to be easily deployed at train doors and are wide and gentle enough to provide a safe and comfortable entry and exit for wheelchair users. Passengers can request a ramp at the time of booking their ticket, and the ramp will be placed at the train door by railway staff when the train arrives.

The report says that the new ramps are easy to put in place at train doors and are wide enough and have a gentle slope, making them easy for wheelchair users to use. Minister Vaishnaw stressed that this innovation will significantly improve accessibility for people with mobility issues.

A Great Help For Senior Citizens And Divyang Jans

This initiative is a significant step towards making Indian Railways more inclusive and accessible for all passengers. It will allow wheelchair users and senior citizens to travel more independently and comfortably, and it will also help to reduce the need for assistance from other passengers.

The introduction of ramps in trains is a welcome move that will make a real difference in the lives of many people. It is a testament to Indian Railways’ commitment to providing accessible transportation for all.

Vande Bharat Express Sleeper Coach Roll Out By Feb, 2024

By February 2024, the new sleeper coach of the Vande Bharat Express will be available for use. Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the same place where the train itself is made, it’s the first among its kind. The Vande Bharat Express, a representation of the ‘Make in India’ campaign, boasts of cutting-edge features that are unrivaled in the world.

Vande Bharat Express: 14 Minute Cleaning Process

Indian Railways is launching a new initiative to clean Vande Bharat Express trains in just 14 minutes. This is expected to significantly reduce the turnaround time for these trains, allowing them to operate more efficiently and effectively.

The new cleaning process will be implemented without the use of any new technology. Instead, it will focus on streamlining the existing process and ensuring that all cleaning tasks are completed in a timely and efficient manner. The initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the passenger experience. Cleaner and more hygienic trains will make for a more pleasant and comfortable journey for passengers.

