Vande Bharat Express To Get Sleeper Coaches By March 2024; All Details Here

Sleeper coach of Vande Bharat will be rolled out in the current financial year where the first train is under production and will be rolled out in March 2024.

The Vande Metro will be a 12-coach train that will be used for short-distance travel. The train is expected to be rolled out by January 2024

New Delhi: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is gearing up to roll out two new types of Vande Bharat trains: the sleeper train and the metro train. The sleeper train is expected to be rolled out in March 2024, while the metro train is expected to be rolled out in January 2024. The ICF is also developing a new type of Vande Bharat train called the Vande Metro. The Vande Metro will be a 12-coach train that will be used for short-distance travel. The train is expected to be rolled out by January 2024, as per a report in the news agency ANI.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: Details

“Sleeper coach of Vande Bharat will be rolled out in the current financial year where the first train is under production and will be rolled out in March 2024,” said Mallya. The Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be a significant addition to the Indian Railways fleet, as they will allow passengers to travel long distances on these high-speed trains overnight.

Vande Metro Will Be Rolled Out By January

“Vande Metro will be rolled out by January which will have 12 coaches,” added BG Mallya

Meanwhile, on September 5 Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch would soon get a Vande Bharat Express.

Statement From Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Addressing the public at Neemuch on Monday, the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said, “It is time for Vande Bharat to run on this route. Your Member of Parliament (MP) Sudhir Gupta has already requested for the same. Vande Bharat Express will run on your route soon.”

It is pertinent to note that India’s semi-high-speed train set, now offers its services in all rail-electrified states across the country. With 50 operational services, the Vande Bharat Express has revolutionized rail travel, providing state-of-the-art amenities and reducing travel time for passengers.

About Vande Bharat Express

The first Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train manufactured in India, was flagged off by the Prime Minister on February 15, 2019. The train runs between New Delhi and Varanasi and is a symbol of the country’s engineering prowess.

The project to manufacture the train set began in mid-2017 and was completed within 18 months. The train was originally called Train-18, but was renamed Vande Bharat Express in January 2019 to emphasize its made-in-India status. The train has a maximum speed of 180 kmph and has been praised for its comfort and amenities. The train achieved a maximum speed of 180 kmph on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section.

(With inputs from ANI)

