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Big news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express route changed; Check stoppages, timings

Big news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express route changed; Check stoppages, timings

The railway board will be changing the route for the Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express train along with the schedule. Here's a look at the change in timings and the schedule

The train will stop at four stations on the way.

The Railway Board (RB) has officially approved a new route for the Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) Vande Bharat Express train. The semi-high-speed train is being maintained and operated by the Northern Railway (NR) zone.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2025. The train has enhanced passenger experience and improved connectivity in the region.

What is the Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat Express route?

The train number 26405/26406 Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat will now run via Gurdaspur instead of Jalandhar Cantt. “Connect Northern Railway’s letter No. 1-TT/Vande Bharat/2026 dated 12.03.2026 regarding diversion of 26405/26406 Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express via Gurdaspur instead of Jalandhar Cantt. Railway Board approves,” the RB said in a letter dated March 23.

What is the travel time and frequency of the train?

The Amritsar-Katra Vande Bharat train will cover the distance of 5 hours running on all days except Saturday. A major change has been made to the train’s operating days. Now, the train will run on all days of the week except Saturday. Earlier, the train did not run on Tuesdays.

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“Diversion of 26405/26406 Amritsar–Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express via Gurdaspur along with a change in non-running day to Saturday instead of Tuesday,” the letter reads.

The train will stop at four stations, including Batala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Jammu Tawi.

What will be the train timings?

The train will leave Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 6:40 hours to reach Amritsar at 11:40 hours. Meanwhile, on its return journey, the train will depart from Amritsar at 16:40 hours to arrive in Katra at 21:45 hours.

The train will have a total of eight coaches, which features two types of superior seating arrangements namely AC Chair Car and Executive Chair Car to provide a great experience to the passengers.

When will these changes be implemented?

According to the RB’s letter, the changes will be implemented during the advance reservation period. The board also clarified that, if need be, the inauguration may be planned as a ‘special service,’ which will then resume its regular schedule.

The launch of this train is expected to benefit both pilgrims and tourists. For devotees travelling to Mata Vaishno Devi and the Golden Temple, it means a faster, more reliable way to reach Katra and Amritsar, respectively. For visitors exploring Punjab and Jammu, it offers a modern and convenient travel option. On top of that, better connectivity between the two states is a win for local economies and tourism.

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