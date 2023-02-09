Home

2 New Vande Bharat Express Trains to be Launched From Mumbai Tomorrow: Check Route, Fare, Timing Details

Vande Bharat Express Trains: The two new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes.

Vande Bharat Express Trains: With the launch of the new trains, passengers will be able to reach Pune in three hours.

Vande Bharat Express Trains Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch new set of Vande Bharat Express trains on February 10. The two new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes. With the launch of the new trains, passengers will be able to reach Pune in three hours.

“This will be an important step towards fulfilling the prime minister’s vision of building better, efficient and passenger-friendly transport infrastructure for ‘New India’,” the railway ministry said.

With the launch of these two new trains, Maharashtra will be the first state to have intrastate Vande Bharat trains. Notably, this is the first time that two of these trains are being inaugurated at the same time.

Vande Bharat Express Trains: Check New Routes

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will start from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT). While one will go on the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur route, the other will take the Mumbai-Nashik-Sainagar Shirdi route.

The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur will run through the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on the way to Pune) and is expected to cover the distance of around 455 km in 6.35 hours.

In the similar manner, Vande Bharat train on Mumbai-Shirdi route is expected to run through the Thal ghat (in Kasara area near Mumbai) and cover the distance of 340 km in 5.25 hours.

Vande Bharat Express Trains: Ticket Fare

Ahead of the launch on Friday, reports suggest that their ticket will be the most expensive among all the other trains that operate on these routes.

To travel to Pune, passengers will have to pay fares (excluding catering charges) of Rs 560 for Chair Car (CC) and Rs 1,135 for Executive Chair (EC) car, according to a report by Times of India.

To travel to Solapur, the ticket fare will be Rs 965 and Rs 1,970 for CC and EC respectively. The travel time for Solapur will be 5 hours and 30 minutes.

To travel to Sainagar-Shirdi, the ticket is expected to be Rs 800 and Rs 1,630 for CC and EC respectively. And for the Nashik route, the fares are expected to be Rs 550 and Rs 1,150 for CC and EC.

Till now, eight Vande Bharat Express trains have been launched in India on various inter-state routes, including one between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

